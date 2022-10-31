Guwahati: In what can be termed as both a shocking and tragic incident, a girl in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram poisoned her 23-year-old boyfriend after he denied ending the relationship.

The accused was taken into police custody after several hours of questioning.

During the questioning, she confessed her involvement in the crime.

As per reports, the deceased was a 23-year-old radiology student named Sharon Raj.

He died on October 25 after being poisoned.

The police investigating the matter finally found out that the girl poisoned him.

Raj was a native of Thiruvananthapuram. He was killed by his girlfriend identified as Greeshma.

She told the police that she took the decision to kill her as he was not ready to end their relationship.

She fed her a pesticide named Kapiq in an ayurvedic concoction.

She executive the entire murder in a planned manner, the police said.