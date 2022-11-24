Makeup products are always loved by ladies as it makes them look confident, beautiful and provides ample means of concealing flaws of the skin.

As the market is loaded with makeup products from various beauty brands nowadays, women are often spoilt for choices.

Moreover, most makeup products are expensive due to which many beauty enthusiasts love experimenting their looks in innovative ways with just one item.

With many unique makeup hacks, beauty influencers are taking social media by storm and they often posts videos or blogs on how to use a single makeup product as a multipurpose one.

One of the common makeup trends that ladies are loving and following is the usage of lipstick as a blush.

However, the trend of using lipstick as a blush should be completely avoided as it is not good for the skin at all.

According to dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth, dark coloured lipstick or liquid matte lipsticks should not be used as a blush because it contains darker pigment suitable only for lips.

She also claims that rubbing lipsticks all over the cheeks as a blush may darken existing spots on the cheeks.

Panth recommends the usage of a powder blush, a light coloured cream blush or a light coloured cheek tint for the cheeks.

Another makeup trend is also widely being followed but should actually be completely avoided is the use of lip liners on the eye waterline.

According to Panth, lip liners, even though it gives a vibrant eye makeup look, have longer lasting pigment which can irritate the eyes.

She also advises that ladies should limit the use of kajal in their eyes if they have dark circles as it is a form of hyperpigmentation on the skin.

Meanwhile, soap brow look is also one of the highly followed makeup trends in which the eyebrows are set to perfection by applying soap paste to the brow hairs with a spoolie or brush.

However, the soap brow look is not a good one at all as per the dermatologist since it may cause fall of brow hairs.