Room heaters are used extensively to beat the chill and to keep ourselves warm in this freezing cold weather.

Although room heaters are inexpensive and are the most luxurious form of gadgets we can have in our homes, it has also a lot of harmful effects along with it.

Here are 4 reasons why you should switch off your heaters:

i) Depletes the moisture content in the air

This is the most common problem with using a room heater. The air that is sent out through the heater, dries up natural moisture in the air, inside the room. This dry air, devoid of any moisture, leads to dryness and roughness in your skin. If you have sensitive skin, this could also lead to itching and redness or give rise to infection.

ii) Makes the indoor air toxic

Some of the room heaters releases carbon monoxide. If your room is not properly ventilated and you sleep with the heater on, it can be really hazardous for your health. It can lead to respiratory issues such as asthma, allergic irritation, and some other serious diseases.

iii) Fluctuation in room temperature

It might feel good to sit in a warm room but when you move out of it, you’ll realize it’s cold. You’ll be exposing your body to temperature fluctuation. This sudden change in temperatures frequently can make your immune system weak, making you sick.

iv) High electricity bill

Electric heaters are generally expensive to use as they consume a lot of electricity and overusing them can increase your electricity bill.