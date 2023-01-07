A warm and cozy winter night time routine can be planned to end a gloomy winter day cheerfully.

It can be so easy to fall for the dark nights trick and just roll into bed a little early because it’s been dark for hours.

However, if you take the time to have a cozy night with an actual night time routine will make your winter days better

Here is a couple of activities that you can follow to maintain a winter night routine:

Drink a cup of non-caffeinated tea

Tea is one of the coziest things to me and a nice, warm mug of tea is a great addition to your cozy routine and if you really want to get the winter mood it’s perfect to drink your tea out of a cute winter themed mug

Read a few chapters of a book

Reading is absolutely a great evening activity that everyone appreciates and is a great way to disconnect and unwind before bed so this is a great habit to add to your night time routine any time of the year.

Wear comfy pj’s and slippers

It is fun and comfy way to add some extra coziness to your winter bedtime routine. Wearing comfortable woollen PJ’s help us to easily fall asleep creating a healthy sleep routine.

Make a winter skin care routine

Adding a winter bedtime routine boosts your skin as skin looses moisture during the winter due to dryness in the air and lack of vitamin D! So adjusting your skin care routine for the winter is something very essential for your skin

Spend at least one hour off your phone

Try to spend an hour off the phone before you sleep. This allows you to be more present and really enjoy your cozy evening and it is great for your mental wellness to disconnect from your phone.