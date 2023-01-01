Green tea is a type of tea that is made from Camellia sinensis leaves and the buds does not undergo the same withering and oxidation process which is used to make oolong teas and black teas.

It is known to be one of the healthiest beverage. Several varieties of green tea exist, which differ substantially based on the variety of Camellia sinensis used, growing conditions, horticultural methods, production processing, and time of harvest.

The two main components unique to green tea are catechins and theanine that has a lot of health benefits.

Here are 5 amazing health benefits of green tea:

Contains healthy bioactive compounds

Green tea is more than just a hydrating beverage. Green tea contains a catechin called epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG).

Catechins are natural antioxidants that help prevent cell damage. These substances can reduce the formation of free radicals in the body, protecting cells and molecules from damage.

These free radicals play a role in aging and many types of diseases.

May improve brain function

Green tea help to boost brain function. The key active ingredient is caffeine, which is a known stimulant.

It doesn’t contain as much as coffee, but enough to produce a response without causing the jittery effects associated with taking in too much caffeine.

Antioxidants may lower the risk of some cancers

Green tea is an excellent source of powerful antioxidants. Antioxidants can help protect against oxidative damage.

Women who drank the most green tea had an approximately 20–30% lower risk of developing breast cancer.

Men drinking green tea had a lower risk of advanced prostate cancer. People drinking green tea were around 42% less likely to develop colorectal cancer.

Weight loss

It is found that the catechins in green tea and caffeine may have a role in increasing energy metabolism, which may lead to weight loss.

Reduces heart disease

Consumption of green tea was associated with favorable outcomes regarding the risk of cardiovascular and ischemic related diseases.

It also found that the polyphenols in green tea may lower blood pressure, decrease inflammation, and improve epithelial function, which can help reduce heart disease risk in people with excess weight or obesity.