Why do trains run faster at night?

Trains often feel like they move faster at night, something many passengers notice but may not fully understand.

While the actual speed may not always be much higher, several reasons make it seem that way and sometimes, trains do run faster at night.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

One big reason is that there is less traffic on the tracks. During the day, many trains, including passenger and freight trains, share the railway lines, and maintenance work also takes place.

Also Read: Foreign-trained Insurgents arrested near Manipur-Myanmar border

At night, with fewer trains running, there are fewer stops and delays, allowing trains to move smoothly without interruptions. Even if the speed limit remains the same, the journey feels quicker due to fewer slowdowns.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Weather also plays a role. Cooler temperatures at night help trains run more efficiently by preventing engines from overheating. Additionally, stations are less crowded, making boarding and deboarding faster, which reduces delays.

Another key reason is how speed is perceived. At night, it is dark outside, and there are fewer things like buildings or trees to compare the train’s movement to. This lack of reference points can make it seem like the train is moving faster than it actually is. The steady sound of the train on the tracks and the dim lighting inside the coaches also add to this feeling.

Also Read: Assam: Lumding–Dibrugarh section railway electrification nearing completion

In some cases, railway authorities allow express trains to move faster at night to help passengers reach their destinations quicker. Since many long-distance trains operate overnight, they are often given priority, allowing them to run with fewer stops and interruptions.

Even though trains may not always be moving at a higher speed, factors like less track congestion, better running conditions, and the illusion of speed in the dark all make it seem like they are traveling faster.

For many passengers, this means a smoother and more comfortable journey, making night travel a popular choice.