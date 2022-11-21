New Delhi: With COVID-19 almost declining to nothing, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced that the self-declaration on the Air Suvidha portal for international passengers has been discontinued.

As per reports, the decision was taken as there has been a decline in coronavirus cases and with significant advances being made in Covid-19 vaccination coverage.

A notice from the Civil Aviation Ministry state, “In the light of sustained declining Covid-19 trajectory and significant advances being made in Covid-19 vaccination coverage both globally as well as in India, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has issued revised ‘Guidelines for International Arrivals.”

The decision will be implement from 12 am on November 22.