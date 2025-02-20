Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is nearing completion of the electrification of the Lumding – Dibrugarh railway section in Assam.

The Principal Chief Electrical Engineer of NF Railway recently inspected the ongoing work on the Mariani-Simaluguri and Simaluguri – Dibrugarh sections via Moranhat, NF Railway stated in a statement.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Upon completion, Dibrugarh will be directly connected to Guwahati via Overhead Equipment (OHE), enabling the Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express and other superfast trains to operate on electric traction.

This will result in faster and more efficient journeys for passengers, it said.

The electrification of the Simaluguri – Tinsukia section is in its final phase, with commissioning targeted for March 25, 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Lumding–Dimapur–Furkating–Mariani sections have already been commissioned. A major milestone was achieved on January 31, 2025, with the successful completion of electric locomotive trials for the Mariani–Simaluguri–Dibrugarh section, NF Railway said.

This ambitious project, which began physical work in May 2022, spans the Lumding and Tinsukia divisions.

It involves extensive infrastructure development, including the installation of 488 RKM/650 TKM of OHE, five traction substations, 29 switching stations, and five transmission lines spanning over 50 km.

The project also includes the construction of five OHE/PSI depots, five tower wagon sheds, and several civil structures, including 121 staff quarters, administrative buildings, and station upgrades.

A key infrastructure enhancement is the reconstruction of the Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Mancotta, designed to improve connectivity over the Dibrugarh and Dibrugarh Town stations.