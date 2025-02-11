Foreign-trained Insurgents arrested near Manipur-Myanmar border

Shillong: Two foreign-trained insurgents were arrested along with 7500 Kyat (Myanmar Currency) during an Area Domination Patrol (ADP) operation at the Manipur-Myanmar border.

Acting on credible intelligence, Assam Rifles, utilizing drones, canines, etc, conducted a search operation in the BP-85 under Tengnoupal-Police Station, Tengnoupal District of Manipur, with Myanmar in the south on Monday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During the ADP operation in the forested region, the Assam Rifles personnel identified two suspicious individuals.

Upon being spotted, the suspects fled, prompting a thorough search of the area, successfully apprehending them.

The arrested persons were later identified as Nameirakpam Robert Meitei alias Thoulen (26), a cadre of the proscribed United National Liberation Front of Koireng group (UNLF-K), and Mangshatabam Milanchandra Singh alias Uhanba (28) of the banned People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The report added that from their possession, 7500 Kyat was recovered. They were later handed over to the Manipur police along with the seized currency for further investigations.