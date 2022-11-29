Apples are the most well-known fruits that are sell and consumed in large numbers globally by people for staying healthy.

Due to the large nutritional benefits that an apple provides, the famous saying ‘An apple a day keeps a doctor away’ is often used by elders to make children eat this fruit regularly.

However, it is always a good idea to know which kind of apples are actually healthier for the body.

Also read : 10 best reasons of drinking warm water in winter

Red and green apples are the two most common types of apples that we know and see usually in our surroundings.

Meanwhile, the skin colour of apples isn’t what makes them different from each other.

Red apples and green apples vary in both the levels of taste as well as in the kind of nutritional benefits it provides for the body.

The primary difference between red apples and green apples that we see and feel is that the former type has thin skin and taste sweet and juicy whereas the latter one possess thick skin and crispier and bitter in taste.

Also read : Is Palak Paneer really a nutritious dish to be eaten?

When compared in terms of nutritional benefits, green apples are healthier as it is a better source of vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin E and vitamin K than red apple.

Moreover, green apples contain more iron, potassium, protein and slightly more fibre and less carbohydrates and sugar than red apple.

Red apples, on the other hand, are a good source of antioxidants and have more sugar content due to which it is more delicious in taste and are widely consumed.

If you are looking to lose weight and control the intake of sugar, switch to green apples.

Also read : 7 unique delicacies of Arunachal Pradesh you definitely need to try once

Red apples can be eaten for getting a good dose of antioxidants in the body.

The ideal choice would be to eat both red and green apples in equal proportions for getting the right nutritional balance in the body.