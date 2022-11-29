Arunachal Pradesh, which is literally a place of Heaven on Earth due to its mesmerizing beauty, is a land of unique delicacies too that you must definitely need to try once in a lifetime.

If you pack away our bags for a much needed winter vacation to take a break from the hustle and bustle of busy life, you need to visit the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh with your loved ones.

Be it the jaw dropping beauty of the valleys or the soothing greenery or the unique delicacies, Arunachal Pradesh will never fail to amaze you and you will surely cherish a trip to this land as a fond memory in future.

When you are visiting Arunachal Pradesh, you should never fail to gorge on these seven delicious unique delicacies of the state-

Bamboo Shoots

A primary ingredient that forms a core part of many vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes of Arunachal Pradesh is bamboo shoots. However, don’t miss to savour a popular bamboo shoot delicacy of the state that is prepared by marinating bamboo shoots in baking soda and spices and cooking them till it turn soft.

Dung Po

One of the totally unique forms of steamed rice based dish of Arunachal Pradesh is Dung Po. It is prepared with the help of two brass utensils. While the outer utensil contains water to create steam to cook the rice, the inner one is filled with rice that is placed in a pocket of leaves to prevent it from spilling. The rice is wrapped in leaves and then served. The heavenly aroma of this steamed rice cake along with its deliciousness will give you a taste to cherish for a lifetime.

Chura Sabzi

A nutritious vegetable dish of Arunachal Pradesh is the Chura Sabzi that is best enjoyed with a hot plate of rice. This delicacy is a heavenly concoction of vegetables, spices and fermented cheese made from yak milk. When visiting Arunachal Pradesh, don’t forget to feast on this mouth watering curry.

Pika Pila

A traditional and famous pickle of Arunachal Pradesh is the Pika Pila. This delicacy is a brainchild of the Apatani tribe and is made using bamboo shoots, pork fat, and king chillies. A famous condiment that people relish wholeheartedly in the state, you should also try this tasty pickle on your next vacation there.

Wungwut Ngam

A popular street food item in Arunachal Pradesh, Wungwut Ngam is prepared by marinating chicken pieces with rice flour, herbs and spices and then deep-frying it. If you are a chicken lover, you wouldn’t miss out your favourite dish and can only enjoy it in a uniquely tasty manner in your next holiday in Arunachal Pradesh.

Pehak

One of the unique chutneys of Arunachal Pradesh is the Pehak that is made with fermented soya bean and king chilli. People of this state enjoy this dish with their rice. Don’t forget to feast on this unique delicacy whenever you are visiting Arunachal Pradesh with your loved ones.

Lukter

A delicious dish of Arunachal Pradesh that is very unique in its preparation as well as taste is Lukter. This dish made up of dry cooked beef and chilli flakes is enjoyed with rice. A visit to Arunachal Pradesh is a worthwhile adventure of a lifetime as you will not only be able to enjoy scenic places but also get a chance to feast on lesser known dishes that are of unique taste.

