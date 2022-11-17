ITANAGAR: The process of issuing electronic inner line permit (e-ILP) has begun in the Northeast state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu, on Thursday, launched an online e-ILP portal (eilp.arunachal.gov.in) in Itanagar.

The portal has been designed jointly by the Arunachal Pradesh IT department, state tourism department and the national informatics centre (NIC).

“The e-ILP launched today is a great step to serve exclusively the tourists and smoothen their entry in the state,” said Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu added: “It will ease process of obtaining ILP. There would be no waiting period for tourist eILP; application, approval process is simplified.”

Also read: Arunachal Pradesh: The Great Hornbill Gate at Donyi Polo airport near Itanagar ‘is an architectural marvel’

“The ID card-based registrations with mobile OTP-based self verification and QR Code-based digitally issued ILP, which can be verified by police personnel at check gates using specially designed mobile based application, will facilitate faster movement of tourists,” the Arunachal Pradesh chief minister further said.

Inner Line Permit (ILP) is an official travel document issued by the Government of India to allow inward travel of an Indian citizen into a protected area for a limited period.

It is obligatory for Indian citizens from outside those states to obtain a permit for entering into the protected state.

The document is an effort by the government to regulate movement to certain areas located near the international border of India.

There are four Northeast states that have ILP: Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Manipur.