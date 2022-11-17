ITANAGAR: “The Great Hornbill Gate” at the Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh “is an architectural marvel”.

This was stated by Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu.

“The Great Hornbill Gate, which welcomes you to iconic Donyi Polo airport, is an architectural marvel,” said Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu.

“The Great Hornbill Gate” at the Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh is made of bamboo and cane.

The design of the gate was prepared by “promising Arunachali architect Aroty Panyang from East Siang district” in Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu inaugurated “The Great Hornbill Gate” at Hollongi near state capital Itanagar on Wednesday (November 16).

The Donyi Polo airport in Arunachal Pradesh can accommodate up to 300 passengers during peak hours with eight check-in counters.

The airport is suitable for the operations of Airbus-320 type of aircraft.

The Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi is located just 15 km away from Itanagar – the capital of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh has the capabilities of landing big aircrafts like the Boeing 747.