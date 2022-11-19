If you have not visited Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh yet, here are some spectacular images captured by Pranjyoti Nath, which will leave you flabbergasted and entice you to go on a trip to the beautiful land of the Monpas, located on the borders with China and Bhutan.

Tawang Monastery: The Tawang Monastery is the second biggest and oldest in Asia. The monastery is around 400 years old and was inaugurated by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.

Tawang Monastery museum: One can see different statues of Buddha inside the museum along with various antiques.

Tawang War Memorial: Tawang War Memorial is a Buddhist shrine built to commemorate the Indian Army who sacrificed their lives in the 1962 Indo-China war. Located near Tawang town, the memorial has been designed using Buddhist architectural and cultural elements.

The road from Tawang to Sela Pass, maintained by the Border Road Organization (BRO).

Sela Lake: Located on top of Sela Pas, Sela Lake is a sacred site to the followers of Tibetan Buddhism.

Sela Pass gate: The beautiful Sela gate, set against the white peaks of the mountain range, stands in a majestic style.

Sela Pass: One of the most visited tourist places in Arunachal Pradesh, Sela Pass, is located at 14,000 feet above sea level and is the gateway to Tawang Valley. Sela Pass is also one of the high-altitude motorable passes.

The Indian Army protects Sela Pass and Lake in extreme weather conditions.

Bomdila Monastery: One of the most famous monasteries in Arunachal Pradesh, which was built by the 12th reincarnation of Tsong Gontse Rinpoche. It was rebuilt by the thirteenth reincarnation, TsonaGontseRinponche

Jaswant Garh: Popularly known as Jaswantgarh War Memorial, Jaswant Garh, is located at an altitude of about 10,000 feet. The war memorial is around 25 kilometers from Tawang and is one of the major attractions for tourists.