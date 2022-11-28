Palak Paneer is one of the much loved dishes in India which is often used as an inclusion in the main course menu in celebratory events like weddings and birthdays.

A well-loved vegetarian dish, palak paneer is enjoyed as a nutritious and delicious meal by most people with breakfast, lunch or dinner.

According to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, there are certain combinations of food items that doesn’t go well together and isn’t good for the body.

In a video on Instagram, Agarwal explains that there are certain combinations of food items that inhibits the nutrition absorption of each other when taken together.

She said that calcium inhibits the absorption of iron so these two essential nutrients should not be taken together.

“Spinach is rich in iron and paneer is calcium. So for maximum utilisation of iron, let’s have palak aloo (potato) or palak corn instead,” she advised.

Agarwal also explains the concept of healthy eating which is to eat the right food items in the correct combination so that we can stay in good health.

As explained by Agarwal, it can be known that palak paneer would not provide people with the adequate amount of nutrition as you would not get the nutritional benefits of iron in your body.

Besides lowering the level of haemoglobin and affecting the formation of red blood cells in the body, iron deficiency can cause chest pain, a fast heartbeat and shortness of breath.

It also makes a person feel dizzy, get severe headaches at odd times of a day and suffer from weakness and abnormal chills even in hot weather.

Meanwhile, studies have also shown that iron and calcium supplements should not be taken simultaneously.

While both calcium and iron are essential nutrients vital for life, it is always better to consume them separately