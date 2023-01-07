There is something magical about snowfall that cherishes the heart and brings joy attracting tourists from all across the country.

The first snowfall of the year which a tourist experiences during winter is like a icing on the cake adding more beauty to the region and this beautiful natural phenomenon varies from place to place depending on the season.

Destinations covered in a blanket of white snow make for a beautiful sight and become popular during the winter for those who want to witness snowfall in India.

These five snowfall places are not only the best in India but will not make holes in your pocket during your visit to these places.

Check out these low-budget places in India where you can experience snowfall:

Mussoorie

A place covered with a blanket of snow, Mussoorie is one of the cheapest snowfall places in India to visit. The enchanting natural beauty of Mussoorie has made it a major tourist attraction to spend winters in India. Mussoorie has long been known as the Queen of the Hills.

Shimla

Shimla is one of India’s most popular tourist destinations annually because of the pleasant weather. During the winter, lakhs of tourists visit this enchanting hill station to enjoy snowfall. Located close to Delhi, the hill station happens to be a weekend destination from the city. Shimla is different from other snowfall places in India because you can enjoy snow-capped mountains and beautiful snow-capped towns.

Auli

Auli in Uttarakhand is settled beautifully in the lap of Garhwal Himalayas. The place is a delight for skiing lovers and from here one can enjoy some stunning views of Nanda Devi, Ghori Parbat, and other peaks in the region.

Narkanda

Located some 65 km from Shimla, the place is noted for its exotic natural beauty and is also a popular skiing destination in India. The best part is it remains less crowded.

Zuluk

A hamlet in Sikkim, Zuluk is a relatively emerging and offbeat tourist destination in East Sikkim. In fact, it’s among the top-rated places in Northeast India to experience snowfall and have snow fun. The temperature of Zuluk drops to around –6 degree celcius during winter.

Dhanaulti

Located just a few kilometers away from Mussoorie, the hill station receives a good amount of snowfall during peak winters, making it an ideal destination for snow lovers. This place is covered in snow during winter and offers panoramic views of the Himalayas. The temperature dips down to approximately –7 degree celsius during winter.

Lambasingi

With quaint valleys and chilling temperatures, Lambasingi is the only place in the southern region of Andhra Pradesh that sees snowfall. Throughout the year, the tiny village is covered with an ethereal white mist that swirls and moves with the wind, but in the winter the temperature in Lambasingi goes as low as zero degree Celsius.

Katao

Located in Sikkim, Katao is a much lesser-known travel destination blessed with the scenic beauty which gives you an unforgettable experience. During the winter months, it is one of the best places to witness snowfall as the temperatures can reach way before the freezing point and the snow cover adds more to the beauty of the mountains and valleys.