Spotify , a music streaming medium offers many smart, unique, entertaining and legitimately informative podcast shows that will keep you hooked up to it.

Below, you’ll find our top 5 podcasts streaming exclusively on Spotify that represents stuff produced by the company itself and its affiliate studios, Gimlet Media.

The podcasts ranges from true crime to pop-culture deep dives to weird history, to honest celebrity interviews.

Listen to these top 5 exclusive podcast on Spotify, I am pretty sure you won’t regret it.

1. Heavyweight

Jonathan Goldstein , who is the anchor of Heavyweight, will leave you to confront with decades-old regret or unanswered question your brain suddenly dredged up and won’t let you stop thinking about them. In six seasons of Heavyweight, the self-described ‘therapist with a time machine’ has reconciled old peeps, reunited family members and solved nagging personal mysteries, for himself and others. As the name of the podcast suggests, the stories are frequently heavy, but they’re just as often laced with absurdity — in one early standout.

2. Reply All

A tech podcast even folks still clinging to their flip phones can appreciate, Reply All is less interested in geeking out over the latest apps, gizmos and non-fungible and more on telling stories about how the online world continues to shape our offline reality. Its most famous episode, “The Case of the Missing Hit,” about a man’s desperate search to identify the obscure song stuck in his head, was deemed “perhaps the best-ever episode of any podcast” by The Guardian hosted by Alex Goldman.

3. 60 Songs That Explain the ‘90s

Musically speaking, the ‘90s were an odd time: it started with grunge and ended with boy bands, nu-metal and pop-rap, with brief detours into ska and swing revivals. In this podcast, critic Rob Harvilla tries to make sense of it all, taking informative, analytical and sometimes very personal deep-dives into the tunes that, for better or worse, defined a generation, from ‘Juicy’ to ‘Nookie’.

4. Armchair Expert

Formerly known as ‘that guy who’s married to Veronica Mars,’ actor Dax Shepard is now a bonafide superstar in the podcast arena. His interview show is one of Spotify’s most popular, and he’s pulling guests as massive as Barack Obama and Prince Harry. In the tradition of Marc Maron’s WTF, Shepard pushes aside the banality and self-promotion of the late-night circuit and simply follows his own curiosity, usually arriving at a place that makes the monumentally famous seem almost relatable.

5. Crime Show

All the good crime stories does not involve a body dumped in the woods, nor do they all require 10 hours to tell. Each 40-or-so-minute episode of Crime Show hones in on a single wrongdoing, with special attention paid to the lives affected on either side of it and while murder certainly factors in, there’s just as much twisty intrigue in tales involving telephone scammers, fraudulent doctors, paranormal activity and Judy Garland.