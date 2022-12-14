Spotify recently announced a mini plan that can be subscribed to at just Rs 2. However, as the plan seems to be quite impossible, there is a catch to this.

While the plan is available to all, there is a way to avail it. The current cheapest plan known is the Rs 7 per day option for the user and the other one is a Rs 25 per week plan.

The latest plan of Rs 2 seems to be a game changer four the streaming app and here is how to avail it:

Open your Spotify account.

Tap on Settings> Account

Now purchase the Spotify premium mini plan. You can choose the one-day plan for Rs 7 or the seven-day plan for Rs 25.

You will have to use the mini for at least 10 days and so it would be advisable that you opt for the Rs 25 plan as you will not need to renew it every day.

Once you have used the premium for 10 days, Spotify will offer a premium mini subscription for 7 days just at Rs 2.

Please not that the mini-subscription plan is limited to only 1 device.