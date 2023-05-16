Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan and her co-star Vicky Kaushal stepped out in Mumbai to launch the trailer of their upcoming movie, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Sara was seen in a sunshine yellow saree that caught the attention of the people. The pictures and videos of Sara and Vicky have made it to social media.

The paparazzi caught the stars riding an auto to reach the trailer launch venue where they danced their heart out. Sara draped the six yards from the collection of Manish Malhotra and she is seen posing for the camera.

Sara’s mulmul saree looks graceful in a simple drape adorned in contrasting gold and pink-coloured patti borders and tiny eyelet designs on the trims. Sara wore the attire to the trailer launch of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal.

The pallu features white leaf patterns which Sara placed on her shoulder elegantly and let fall in a floor-grazing style. Sara paired the yellow saree with a matching sleeveless blouse featuring a cropped hem, a wide U-neckline, a fitted bust design, and a back-revealing element. For the accessories, she opted for matching yellow bangles, dainty gold and pearl jhumkis, and sandals.

Sara complemented the look with a dainty pink bindi, glossy pink lip shade, smoky gold-hude shimmery eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes and mascara on the lashes. The simple sunshine yellow six yards is a must-have traditional ethnic wear for summer.