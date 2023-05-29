Actor Nushratt Bharuccha amazes people with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile. Nushratt has set fashion goals from acing in casual ensembles to formal fashion diaries to her graceful look in ethnic, Nushratt has exhibited her flawless beauty. The actor keeps topping the fashion charts with her sartorial sense of fashion.

Recently, Nushrratt shared a series of pictures in a white dress. She dressed up in a white short dress with silver sequin details, off-shoulder patterns, and a dramatic silver sequined bodice reaching her shoulders. The actor picked the dress from the shelve of the fashion designer Tanieya Khanuja

Further, Nushrratt accessorised the look pairing it with statement diamond ear studs and transparent heels. The diva chose the jewellery from the shelves of Ayanah Jewellery. Nushrratt wore her tresses open in a slicked back brushed look with a side part, styled by fashion stylist Samidha Wangnoo

Moreover, Nushrratt has won the heart of the audience with her phenomenal acting skills. She recently worked in Chatrapathi directed by V. V. Vinayak produced by Jayantilal Gada. The film is a remake of telegu film, Chatrapathi. Some of Nushrratt’s well-known films are Janhit Mein Jaari, Chhorii, Ajeeb Daastaans, Chhalaang, and Dream Girl.