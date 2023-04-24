Dream Girl 2 which was earlier scheduled to be released on July 7, 2023, got postponed to the new release date on August 25, 2023. Director Raaj Shaandilyaa and producer Ekta Kapoor have once again reunited for the sequel of Dream Girl which was released in 2019.

Dream Girl 2 features Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in lead roles. Ayushmann who plays the role of Pooja in the film posted on Instagram the new release date accompanied by an audio message from Pooja, in which she said, “Mere priya aashiqon, chaar saal baad aapke dil ka telephone phir se ring hoga. Ab iske liye taiyaari bhi toh shaandaar, dhamakedaar aur smoochiebhari honi chahiye na? Toh karo thoda aur intezaar; and keep sending lots of pyaar! Ab 7 ko saath mein nahin, Pooja ki kiss on August pacheed! Dream Girl 2 releasing in theatres on 25th August 2023. – Aapki pyaari Pooja (My dear lovers, after four years the phone lines of your heart will be ringing again. As I prepare for this in a grand way, you have to wait a little longer and send me lots of love. See you on August 25, and not July 7).”

Recently, Ayushmann shared an intriguing teaser of the film keeping the audience hooked up to the screen. The first part was showered with immense love and appreciation from the audience.

Talking about the second installment in the Dream Girl franchise, Ayushmann said in a statement that he was super stoked about Dream Girl 2 and this is his second outing with Balaji Motion Pictures. He was grateful that Ektaa had carried the franchise forward and made it larger. He found a friend in his director and is happy to work with him. Ananya Panday has been paired in the sequel and he is excited to see the audience’s reaction to their chemistry.

Moreover, Dream Girl 2 also stars Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Rajpal Yadav. The 2019 film Dream Girl, featured Nushrratt Bharuccha with Ayushmann.