Guwahati: Nagaland’s Andrea Kevichusa has been featured on the cover page of the Filmfare magazine for the May 2022 edition alongside actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

The model from Nagaland is making her debut in Anubhav Sinha directed the film, Anek alongside Ayyshmann Khurrana as the lead actor.

In the film, Ayushmann plays an undercover police officer and Andrea plays a national-level boxer.

Also Read: Assam: Alleged fund misappropriation surfaces in Bajali government school

The fill is all set to be launched on May 27.

‘Carol’ Andrea Kevichüsa was born in Kohima, Nagaland and is of Angami Naga descent from Khonoma.

It is said that she also has a Mizo ancestry on her father’s side and Ao Naga ancestry on her mother’s side.

Kevichüsa did her schooling at Little Flower Higher Secondary School in Kohima.

Also Read: Assam: CM announces adequate funds for NCHAC to tide over present crisis

Kevichüsa started modelling in 2016 at the age of 15 and also has worked with fashion designers like Sabyasachi Mukherjee as well as several other notable brands.

She has also worked for Katrina Kaif’s cosmetic line, Kay Beauty.

Anek will be her first film and her first official entry into Bollywood.