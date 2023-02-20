With the dreary winter days right behind us and summer knocking on doors, there can’t be anything better than a glass of lemon juice or coconut water from a whole coconut

While lemon juice is a popular healthy drink taken by people regularly to refresh themselves in homes, coconut water is a famous street drink in India

However, have you ever tasted coconut water and lemon juice together?

A man named Arun Dev recently shared a picture of this unique combination on Twitter and netizens can’t stop expressing their curiosity over it

The picture showed a street vendor squeezing some lemon juice inside a green coconut shell

“I didn’t know this was a popular combination,” read the caption of the post

While some netizens expressed curiosity to know about its taste, there are others who pointed out that this is a popular drink of Mangalore known as Bonda Juice

“Very popular in Mangalore…bonda juice is a mixture of coconut water, lemon juice and coconut meat that is sold in bottles…..costs 7-10 rupees per bottle,” one user commented

Also Read : Is drinking water right after meals good or bad?

Meanwhile , Dev had confirmed netizens who had questioned about its taste that it is ‘brilliant’ to savour.

The best thing is that you can safely try this delicious drink at home as it is very healthy and can even be taken by pregnant women and children too .

According to healthcare experts, a mixture of coconut water and lemon juice is a natural energy drink that is full of vitamins and minerals so it is great to have it after a workout session.

This detoxifying drink can aid digestion as well as gently flush toxins and waste in the digestive tract and help to reduce nasty signs of indigestion such as bloating and heartburn.

Meanwhile, coconut water and lemon juice which is a great source of hydration can also boost the immune system and aid in weight loss and getting radiant skin too.

Also Read : 10 best reasons of drinking warm water in winter