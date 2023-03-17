Horoscope Today | 17 March 2023: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 17 March 2023. Read what the stars have in store for you today (16 March 2023).

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

On the financial arena, you can expect a moderately good day. There may be challenges in interpersonal relationships, especially with grandparents.

Academic performance is expected to be moderately good.

You may bag a government job or may be open to a transfer to a new location.

Travel may bring some new excitement and rejuvenate you.

Health will be good and well-rounded throughout the day.

Some of you can start major renovation work in your house.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you can expect a day filled with love and affection.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Achieving financial targets could also be possible with careful planning and perseverance.

Family life could be quite satisfying today, with harmonious relationships among family members.

Your real estate transactions also hold good promise.

Your academic and other life aspects may be stable.

Your professional life may face obstacles and hindrances that needs immediate attention.

Adding some superfoods or supplements to your diet might also be beneficial to ensure optimal health.

Love Focus: Romance could be in an intermediate phase, with opportunities to express love and affection.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your investments and capital may show growth, leading to an increase in wealth.

Today, you and your family may enjoy a harmonious and joyful atmosphere.

You may face challenges or roadblocks in your job search or current employment.

Consider incorporating nutritious foods and exercise into your daily routine.

Distraction from studies on the academic front can adversely affect your chances.

A trip may provide a chance for budget travel and a change of scenery.

Love Focus: You and your significant other may experience a new level of excitement and romance.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Your economic well-being is expected to a facelift.

Your loved ones are likely to provide a blessing and emotional stability.

Travel planning can be exciting.

You should stay alert for potential recruitment and focus on enhancing your skillset.

Some may look into commercial property for long-term financial security.

Progress on the academic front will be more than satisfactory. You may need to stay focused on your assignments, avoiding temptations.

Today focus on your physical health.

Love Focus: You may be open to confessing feelings or taking your relationship to the next level.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Investment planning and wealth management could prove beneficial.

Students’ academic front may bring opportunities for reading and increasing knowledge.

Today may present opportunities for family bonding and strengthening relationships.

Building rapport with your seniors can lead to new opportunities and growth in your career.

Consider taking up a health mantra such as yoga or meditation.

Investing in joint holdings or small plots may be a sound choice for some. Your travel plan may be exciting today.

Love Focus: It may be a good time to confess feelings or plan a special date to show affection.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Financial stability can be encouraged by taking calculated risks and making smart investments.

Your relationships with your family are likely to be cordial and filled with mutual respect.

Collaboration and teamwork may be important in tackling workplace tasks.

Travel plans may experience a rough start.

Property investments are likely to go smoothly with construction or renovation work.

Love Focus: Take the necessary steps to strengthen the bond with your significant other.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Consider exploring options like stocks or mutual funds.

Academic pursuits may bring success through group learning and performance assessments.

Family life can be strengthened through the guidance of elders or even the arrival of a new member.

Travel can bring both solo adventure or opportunity for group travel experiences.

Changes in employment or job opportunities are likely to come up.

Property front may bring opportunities for buying or selling a house.

Love Focus: Affection and desire may not bring the expected results.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You could be able to secure a loan or take advantage of a good opportunity to grow your wealth.

Property aspects seem to be excellent; consider investing in home interiors or renovation projects.

It could be a good time to seek guidance and support to help you achieve your health goals.

Travel should be good with opportunities to visit amusement parks.

Your family relationships may be in a good place, and you may be surrounded by love and support.

Love Focus: Scorpio natives may feel a little more reserved or cautious in matters of the heart.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You need to priotize to plan for your future and secure your finances.

A vacation may bring the opportunity to try different cuisines and experience new cultures.

While your health aspect is good, it may be wise to prioritize taking care of yourself.

Some more hard work is required for achieving what you have set out for on the academic front.

You will be able to devote quality time to your near and dear ones on the social front.

Love Focus: It could be a good time to reconnect with an old flame or bury past differences.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

It may be a good time to consider investments in mutual funds.

Smart property decisions may enable you to buy a house on a budget.

Family relationships are likely to be strong and supportive today.

Vacation may provide a good break as you take advantage of last-minute deals. You will finally succeed in finding your rhythm in academics.

Love Focus: It can be a good time to strengthen relationships and build new memories.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Money may not be a problem, but you will need to check your spending.

Academics are likely to see success with strong study skills.

Travel plans may also take shape with the possibility of an exciting trip abroad.

The day could lead to potential recognition and rewards with the right combination of skills and hard work.

With regard to health, it may be a day that requires extra attention and effort.

Love Focus: The day may test one’s commitment and fidelity towards their partner.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today is a great day to tap into new financial opportunities.

You may get to spend some good times with your loved ones.

On the academic front, examinations and evaluations can be a focus.

You may find yourself feeling particularly energetic and balanced today.

Love Focus: It might be a good day to surprise your partner if you’re in a relationship.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Green