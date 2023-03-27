Chaitra Navratri is a time period of nine days when all the devotees worship nine different forms of Maa Durga.

During these nine days that are considered to be auspicious and all religious and spiritual activities, devotees offer prayers and observe fast.

March 27, 2023 is the 7th day of Navratri and Goddess Kaalratri is worshipped on this day.

Maa Kaalratri is another form of Goddess Durga and appears in a dark complexion, open hair and wears the garland of Narmund. She has a gigantic structure having four heads. She is one of the fiercest form of Maa Durga as flames appears from her nostrils when she inhales and exhales.

Devotees who are into spiritual activities such as sadhana and yog and tantra kriya, they worship Goddess Kaalratri during the night to get siddhis, supernatural power. People who have problem in their horoscope regarding Saturn are advised to offer prayers to this Goddess.

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 7: Significance

The word Kaal means death and ratri means the night which signifies that she fight against the darkness and is one of the fiercest Goddess. She is known to be a destroyer of demons, negative powers and evil spirits.

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 7: Date and time

It has been revealed that the saptami tithi will start on 5:30 pm on March 27 and end on 7:04 pm on March 28.

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 7: Colour and remedy

It has been believed that people struggling with enemies, must offer grey clothes to the Goddess to get rid of enemies. Along with it, they should chant 108 times “Om Aim Hreem Kleem Chamundaye Vicchaye.”