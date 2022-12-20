Guwahati: A normal day at the Umananda Temple in Guwahati turned out to be quite panicking as an adult Royal Bengal tiger was spotted on the island’s bank on Tuesday.

The tiger was spotted by devotees who said that they saw it all of a sudden swimming through the Brahmaputra River to the shore of the temple island.

Some of the devotees also recorded the tiger on camera.

Immediately the forest department was informed about the tiger.

The tiger was later darted and rescued by a team of forest officials.

It is not yet known how the tiger reached there.