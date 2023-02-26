Ageing is the process of growing older.

Ageing represents the changes in a human body over time physically, mentally, psychologically, emotionally and socially.

Looking older than the actual age affects confidence and low self-esteem.

It has been noticed that many people look older than their actual biological age due to the unhealthy habits, which they adopt and follow in their day-to-day life.

This also increases the years of life and improves body metabolism which weakens with the passage of time.

Biological ageing is the progressive decline in the physiological ability to meet demands, that occurs over time.

Certain factors like genetics, lifestyle and environmental exposures can influence the biological age of a person.

Here are 4 habits that you can adapt in your daily life to decrease your biological age:

Balanced diet

A balanced diet containing protein, vitamins, fats, carbohydrates and fibre rich plays a key role to maintain a healthy lifestyle and body which in turns helps to decrease your biological age.

Eating a clean diet and avoiding junk food is important to maintain a healthy body.

Yoga

Getting up early in the morning and practising yoga keeps us fit and healthy.

There are certain yoga exercises including warrior pose (Virabhadrasana), tree pose (Vrikshasana), downward yoga position (Adho Mukha Svanasana), seated twist (Bharadvajasana) that contributes to anti-ageing.

Sleeping patterns

Keep a consistent sleeping schedule is essential as it leads to a healthy sleep cycle and makes you fall asleep easily.

Getting sufficient time to rest after a long day of work helps to decrease your biological age.

Stress management

Stress ages you faster than anything else.

One such stress is Chronic stress which is a consistent sense of feeling pressured and overwhelmed over a long period of time.

Chronic stress increases free radicals that damage your cells and cause inflammation.

Free radicals increase when you push yourself past your limit, and if you do that chronically, they speed up aging at a cellular level.

Chronic stress also interferes with your cortisol production.

Cortisol is the hormone you release in response to an immediate threat; it shuts down non-essential functions like metabolism and executive brain function, saving that energy so you can escape whatever danger you’re in.

So, it is essential to manage your stress by meditating.