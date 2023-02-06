Mental health is an important part of our life and we should pay attention to it just like we should to our physic.

There are many ways to keep a mind healthy and one of them is following certain artistic methods which include art therapy.

The use of artistic methods to treat psychological disorders and enhance mental health is known as art therapy. Art therapy is a holistic practice that uses the creativity of art-making as a psychological technique to promote emotional well-being and personal growth. Creating art is used as a way to express ourselves, communicate, and problem-solving, providing individuals with a unique and dynamic way to explore their inner selves.

People do not need to have the artistic ability to engage in art therapy as well as people of all age groups including children, teens and adults can benefit from it.

Here are 5 ways which show how art therapy helps in improving our mental health:

Reducing stress and anxiety : Without sharing your problem with any art therapy creates a safe and non-judgmental space to vent down what is concerning you. Individuals learn to express their problems silently and cope with the situation and gain a sense of control over their thoughts and feelings.

: Without sharing your problem with any art therapy creates a safe and non-judgmental space to vent down what is concerning you. Individuals learn to express their problems silently and cope with the situation and gain a sense of control over their thoughts and feelings. Increases self-esteem and self-awareness: Art therapy helps individuals to increase their understanding of their feelings, emotions and inner self in a better way. It helps to build self-esteem as they get to know about their abilities and talents or make a new hobby which refreshes their mind.

Art therapy helps individuals to increase their understanding of their feelings, emotions and inner self in a better way. It helps to build self-esteem as they get to know about their abilities and talents or make a new hobby which refreshes their mind. Processing difficult situations : It also acts as an effective means to process difficult situations of life such as trauma, loss or grief. Sometimes using art as a medium can provide closure and insight into the situation.

: It also acts as an effective means to process difficult situations of life such as trauma, loss or grief. Sometimes using art as a medium can provide closure and insight into the situation. Enhancing cognitive function : Creating art boosts our cognitive function by stimulating the brain and promoting problem-solving, decision-making and critical-thinking skills.

: Creating art boosts our cognitive function by stimulating the brain and promoting problem-solving, decision-making and critical-thinking skills. Addressing specific mental health conditions: Art therapy plays a significant way to address specific mental health conditions such as depression, PTSD and addiction.