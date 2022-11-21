Guwahati: Seven Sense Communication, a PR and Social Media agency based in Guwahati, was conferred with India’s Regional PR Awards 2022 on Saturday.

The award was presented by India’s Fastest-growing social platform Troopel.com.

The nation’s biggest Regional PR Awards were aimed to identify and felicitate the most promising regional PR professionals, said a statement

Interestingly, IRPRA saw overwhelming participation from promising minds in the PR sector in its second edition.

It received 186 registrations and 76 case studies from 17 states across the country, which was painstakingly processed, and 40 winners were selected by the esteemed jury panel of 10 members.

Subhankar Banerjee, founder and Director of Seven Sense Communication said, “We are glad that IRPRA has recognized me among the top 40 under 40 Public Relations Professionals of the country. I congratulate all the members of Seven Sense Communication”.

Pawan Tripathi, Organizer, IRPRA says, ”All 40 winners have many years of experience in the regional PR field and this award show has emerged as the best medium to recognize their hard work, consistency, and professionalism.”

With its second successful edition, we endeavor to ensure that IRPRA cements its place among the most prestigious award functions in the industry. We are grateful for the appreciation and support received from stalwart professionals in the PR sector, which motivates us to make this much-awaited award function better with each edition.”

According to Rohit Singh Chandel, Channel Head, Troopel.com, “It is a matter of great pride for us to host the second edition of the country’s first Regional PR Awards. I would like to thank all the jury members from the bottom of my heart for their special contribution to making this a success. Congratulations to all the 40 winners who have worked ceaselessly in the regional PR scene over the years.”