Solo travelling doesn’t only introduces you to a spectrum of cultures and myriad of humans but it helps you rediscover yourself too.

In case you are travelling alone for the first time, it would be difficult and you would be scared of stepping out of your hometown boundary but once you do so, you will get out of your comfort zone.

To make such a liberating experience furthermore fruitful, we list here some tips for your solo trip:

1. Plan In Advance

When travelling alone, it is suggested that you have everything in order before venturing in on the escapade. The plan need not be extremely detailed but the slight outline of it all should be clear to the traveller. Booking your flight or train tickets and the hotel for your stay is a mandatory part of the preparations.

2. Pack light

One of the important things to keep in mind while planning a solo trip in India is to carry less luggages so that it becomes convenient for long distances. The distances in a country can be quite and at times without an intermediate transport so it is always better to pack light before resuming the journey.

3. Establish the connection

When traveling alone, it is only the strangers that are a constant company through the journey. It is therefore recommended for the traveller to mingle with the other people along the way. At times your bond with other people in trains and buses can turn into lifelong friendships.

4. Connect with the locals

The primary purpose of a solo trip is exploration without any inhibitions and it is through getting to know the locals of the places that you can truly explore the remarkable places of interest there . Other than simple exploration, such meetings at times guide the traveller better than the travel guides too.

5. Observe

When you are alone it is your observation techniques that help you judge the best. Be it a conversation among strangers or an episode along with the journey, everything is a learning platform preparing the traveller for what befalls him, learning along the way will only aid the traveller in inexplicable ways.

6. Make friends

An estranged traveller will never enjoy a trip as much as the traveller who opens up. It is the simplicity of opening up to strangers that gives traveller the homely feeling. Especially in case of solo travel in India, there is a great chance of getting to know some exceptional people.

7. Explore

Exploring the place doesn’t mean to visit the monuments, going for sightseeing. It also involves talking with the natives, digging into the history, culture, tradition and lifestyle.

8. Learn new things

One of the best things that are accessible to the solo traveller is the power to fulfill his whims and fancies in his own time. Hence it is highly recommended that the lone traveller venture into learning new things at every place. Be it a new language, a different style of cooking or some other course, everything makes a good way to explore the place and use the time. Learn new skills and know our inner self and fulfill all those wishes for things which you wanted to do for a long time but couldn’t.

9. Organized tours

Since a lone traveller does not have the access to a company while travelling to the different spots in a single place, it is best to delve into organized tours where you can find the company of other travellers. Such travellers help interface about the details regarding the place and the trip and make the trip fun.

10. Carry your essentials

Since you are travelling alone, it is best to have all that you require with yourself. Before heading out for the day, the solo trip taker should have the significant things like medicines and essential documents with himself. Keeping some of the emergency contacts handy is also a good idea in case you fall into a uncertain trouble.

11. Learn the local language

A solo travel in India, could at the worst even mean that the person lands in a place where the locals do not understand any other language other than their own dialect, and for a traveler foreign to such language, it can be quite a task to comprehend the right meaning of many phrases. Hence it is suggested that the lone traveller at least understand a few essential word of the local language.

12. Be proactive

Being lost while travelling alone is never a good idea, the solo traveller should be proactive in nature. Looking dazed can give a wrong signal to the other people and you can be taken advantage of, therefore you should look deeper than the apparent picture and be aware of the depths of it.

13. Save up

In a Solo travel you are required to take care of your finances and no one else. So it is best to keep a check on your economic resources and keep them saved up for any contingency or adversity along the trip. A little extra never hurt, whereas a little less can land you in a soup.

14. Prefer the public transport

When travelling large distances, the travel can be extremely expensive. Hence it is suggested to understand the system of local transport beforehand or to get detailed information of the same at your place of stay, before heading out.

