After almost 140 years, the black-naped pheasant-pigeon, a rare bird was rediscovered by Scientists.

The bird according to BBC was last sighted 140 years ago.

According to the report, the bird was seen through camera traps set deep in the forest of Papua New Guinea.

The report stated that the team involved in rediscovering the bird had searched for a month, interviewing the locals and setting up camera traps.

Also Read: Gauhati High Court reprimands Assam police for bulldozing houses of 5 people accused of arson

After all the effort, the bird was finally seen in September this year.

The Black-naped Pheasant-pigeon is termed to be a native of Papua New Guinea’s Fergusson Island.

The team involved in the finding is part of The Search for Lost Birds, a collaboration between BirdLife International, Rewild, and American Bird Conservancy.

Also Read: Narco test on Shraddha murder accused within five days

The team has been working to rediscover birds that are not declared extinct but were not seen for more than 10 years.

As per the reports, there are around 150 such species of birds.