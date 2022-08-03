Khanapara Teer is among the most popular archery-based games/events in Meghalaya and each day, thousands eagerly wait for the evening so that they can check the results.

About Khanapara Teer

The archery-base lottery is played from Monday to Saturday at Them Marwet at Khanapara in the Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya. The Khanapara Teer is organized by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association which has 12 archery clubs.

The results of the first round of the Khanapara Teer are announced at 4:00 pm and the second round is declared at 4:45 pm.

Date FR(04:00PM) SR(04:45PM) 04-08-2022 xx xx Khanapara Teer Result for Today

Getting Tickets and Coupons

Tickets or coupons for the Khanapara Teer can be bought from over 5,500 ticket counters across the state.

The authorized counters issue the tickets between 10:00 am to 3:30 pm on all working days. The results are usually displayed on the booking counters each evening but the fasted way to check the results is on www.nenow.in which instantly uploads the results each day.

How does it work?

People interested in Khanapara Teer are to predict a number from 0 to 99 and then purchase a ticket.

The game of Khanapara Teer is simple. Archers will participate in the game and will hit a target. The last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target are the magic or winning numbers. People who had predicted the number are the winners of the game.

As Khanapara lies along the inter-state border, many people of Assam too take part in the game of Khanapara Teer.

