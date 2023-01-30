High blood pressure is one of the common problem among people due to change in food habits and intake of junk food and whenever we think of controlling the blood pressure level we usually limit the intake of salt and processed foods but that isn’t sufficient enough.

There are certain foods that help to lower blood pressure quickly leading to a journey of better health.

Besides changes in eating food, change in lifestyle , some other changes like lessening the intake of alcohol and stress relieving activities benefits in lowering the blood pressure.

Here are some foods that you can include in your diet to control your blood pressure:

Leafy vegetables

Fill up your plate with leafy greens like spinach, broccoli and kale for a potassium boost. The mineral helps flush sodium out of your body through your pee and relaxes your blood vessel walls.

Yogurt

Yogurt contains calcium for controlling blood pressure as it helps to tighten your blood vessels and relax when they should. Low-fat yogurt can add calcium to your diet without adding much sugar or fat. Adding some berries for natural sweetness will also control the blood pressure.

Sprinkling of Seeds

Add unsalted seeds like pumpkin, flax, and sunflower to salads, for lowering your blood pressure. Seeds are a source of vital minerals like magnesium, which helps control your blood pressure and relax your blood vessels.

Beetroot

Drinking 2 cups of a mix of three parts beetroot and one part apple juice can make your systolic blood pressure go down in just a few hours. High systolic pressure can raise your chances of strokes. Cooking beetroot with other vegetables can be another alternative.

Garlic

Adding 2 cloves of garlic to your everyday lunch is a great remedy to people with high blood pressure. It boosts your nitric oxide levels, which dilates blood vessels. The more relaxed your blood vessels are, the lesser your heart has to work to pump blood through them.

· Sweet potatoes

Adding Potassium- and magnesium-rich sweet potatoes to your diet play an essential part in lowering your blood pressure level. Sweet potatoes are also high in fiber which is good for your heart, too.

· Dark chocolate

It is quite surprising that dark chocolates help in controlling the blood pressure. The flavonols in dark chocolate help to promote healthy blood vessel function. It is also beneficial in lowering in risk of cardiovascular disease.