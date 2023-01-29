Pregnancy is the biggest blessing in a women’s life. A women need to be very careful about their food diet, maintaining a healthy lifestyle and go for routine health checkup during this phase.

But sometimes some serious medical complications in the pregnancy, consuming alcohol, smoking, eating certain fruits such as papaya and pineapple and medical conditions such as hyper or hypo-thyroidism and diabetes may lead to higher chance of suffering a miscarriage.

It is important for a woman who is recovering from a miscarriage to know what kind of food to eat and avoid.

Eating healthy food after a miscarriage is vital for the body, as it needs essential nutrients to recover and recuperate from the trauma.

Foods to eat after a miscarriage

Calcium

There is a rapid decline in the amount of calcium in the body after a miscarriage. So, it is very important to consume food such as dry fruits, seafood, milk, dairy products and green leafy vegetables. This enhances your bones and muscles and make it stronger.

Iron and Vitamin C

After an abortion, there is a deficiency of iron and vitamin C in the body of women. Iron supplies oxygen to the body by making red blood cells and vitamin C strengthens the body’s immunity system and helps in healing the wound of surgery. For this you can consume spinach, dates, pumpkin, beetroot, lentils, beans and sesame seeds

Folate-rich Foods

Many women who underwent a miscarriage, plan to conceive again in future. In such a case it’s necessary to consume folate-rich foods. Folate is present in dark green leafy vegetables like spinach, broccoli, citrus fruits, lentils, peas and nuts. Palak, Bhindi curry, chole etc., are some of the best folate-rich Indian dishes you can opt for.

Protein-rich Foods

Protein helps to heal the body as it contains amino acids which help in cell repair after a miscarriage. Protein rich foods like eggs, lean meats, seafood, milk, cheese, yoghurt, lentils, poultry, lentils and dairy products. Dal, chole, and palak paneer are nutritious, protein-rich Indian dishes which you can.

Nuts

Nuts are a source of several vital nutrients that can help the body recover faster after a miscarriage. Nuts are rich in vitamin E, iron, magnesium, folate, omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids. They should be consumed in a specific quantity as they contain high amounts of fat and calories. Include nuts such as almonds, pista, walnuts, cashews, etc., in your daily diet. Indian dishes like kheer and biryani can lift up your mood.

· Mood-lifting Foods

The sadness and trauma caused by a miscarriage mostly lead to mental issues such as depression, anxiety. It is found that deficiency of magnesium is linked to depression, and consuming magnesium-rich foods reduces anxiety and helps beat depression. Magnesium is found in foods such as nuts, seeds, whole grains like brown rice, green leafy vegetables, dark chocolate and legumes like peas, lentils, chickpeas etc. Indian dishes like chole, cocoa milk shake can be eaten to uplift your mood.

Foods to avoid after miscarriage

· Junk and Fast Foods

Eating excess junk food increases the risk of miscarriage in future pregnancies and also causes depression. Junk and fast foods like kachoris, pani puris, samosas, chips, french fries, potato wedges, pizzas, burgers, doughnuts contain trans-fats that cause inflammation in the body, resulting in obesity and heart disease if consumed excessively.

· High Carbohydrate and Low Fibre Content foods

Simple, refined carbohydrates present in processed food are harmful to the body, as they are high in carbs, but low in fibre. Avoid processed foods like instant noodles, white rice, Indian snacks like biscuits and murukku, halwa, cutlets, and Indian bread like naan etc. that are made of refined white flour or maida instead consume complex carbs like whole wheat chapati.

· Sweets

Avoid over- indulgence of sweets. You undergo a high emotional phase after a miscarriage and women sometimes tend to over-eat to reduce stress and anxiety but the fact is sugar-laden sweets will not provide you any nutrients.

· Dairy and High Fat Content meat

Fat in dairy and meat can cause inflammation in the body and aggravate your pain, post miscarriage. Thus you must avoid foods like full-fat milk, butter, fatty paneer or cheese, beef, and pork instead of it opt for toned milk products.