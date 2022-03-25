Guwahati: An easy to handle and transport, multi-modal, smartphone-based, field-portable oxygen kit can now provide consistent and cost-effective oxygen supply to communities during situations like the recent COVID 19 pandemic and other disasters like medical emergencies and high altitude-related problems.

The field-portable smart bag pack emergency oxygen concentrator called Oxygen Plus was designed by GRS India, a Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DIPP) Government of India, recognized start-up with support from the North East Centre For Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), an autonomous organisation of the Department of Science and Technology (DST). The product suitable for easy transportation in the hilly terrains of the North East will be manufactured in the NER.

The patent filing is under process.

During the recent pandemic, arranging oxygen for patients suffering from breathlessness had become a major challenge. Conventional oxygen support techniques for pulmonary, respiratory, and trauma patients in community outreach, were found to be time-consuming, costly, and required sophisticated equipment and procedures. It was difficult to reach them in time of need, especially in remote areas.

In view of similar situations in the future, the start-up came up with the idea of the development of a field-portable smart bag pack emergency kit-based oxygen refiller, which could be linked to a monitoring mobile APP for covid19 and other emergency life support.

The device can also be used by frontline workers, paramedics, fire tenders, nurses, doctors for oxygen support during medical emergencies, trauma as well as disasters to protect the health workers from the risk of breathing contaminated air.

The developed product is currently being validated, and the design is being improved.