Dimapur: The Nagaland Government has announced that students belonging to Class IX and above will be allowed to regular or offline classes only if they are vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

If the students are not vaccinated then they should have tested negative for COVID-19 through either RT-PCR/True Nat/CBNAAT once every 15 days, chief secretary J Alam said in an order.

In another order, Alam said the government also permitted the reopening of schools in the state for the conduct of physical or offline classes for students of classes I to VIII up to 50% attendance with effect from February 15 subject to parental consent of the student concerned.

It is further directed that the reopening of any school will be subject to all the teachers and non-teaching staff of the school concerned being fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The order said if not vaccinated, then the person concerned should have been tested negative for Covid-19 through either RT-PCR or TrueNat or CBNAAT once every 15 days.

The order also said reopening schools for physical or offline classes are subject to adherence to all the provisions of the SOPs on the preventive measures to contain the spread of the virus.