KOHIMA: World Oral Health Day 2023 under the theme “Be Proud of your Mouth” was observed at Chedema Village of Kohima in Nagaland.

The event was chaired by Dr. Seyiekhrietou John, Chairman VHC, Chedema, SPO (AYUSH) DH&FW.

Razouvolie Üsou, Pastor Chedema Baptist Church invoked God’s blessing on the programme.

Dr. Meribeni Odyuo, Jt Director & SPO (NOHP) delivered the theme highlighted and a short awareness on Tobacco was given by Dr. Arenla Walling, Dy. Director & SNO (NTCP).

Dr. Theyiephrezo Khimiao, Director Dental (DH&FW) in his special guest address encouraged the school children and members to look after oral health for overall health by maintaining consistent oral hygiene.

He also encouraged the VHC to make oral health a priority and extend his support to make oral health awareness a success.

A total of 70 students from GMS Chedema and Holy Cross School Chedema were screened by visiting Dentist from the NOHP division.

To encourage healthy oral habits, the students were given oral health kits and a brushing calendar. Further, the students were given referral cards for further examination.

The event was closed by a vote of thanks from Viketoulie Pienyu, Head-Teacher GMS, Chedema.