Nagaland Jobs : Kendriya Vidyalaya Rangapahar Cantt. Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya Rangapahar Cantt. Nagaland.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Rangapahar Cantt. Nagaland is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of PGT (Physics , Chemistry , Economics ,Geography , English, Biology, Hindi, Computer Science, Maths), TGT (English , Maths, Sanskrit & Science), PRT, Academic Counsellor , Special Educator , Computer Instructor , Music Coach, Sports Coach & Art Instructor on contractual basis.

Name of posts :

  • PGT (Physics , Chemistry , Economics ,Geography , English, Biology, Hindi, Computer Science, Maths)
  • TGT (English , Maths, Sanskrit & Science)
  • PRT
  • Academic Counsellor
  • Special Educator
  • Computer Instructor
  • Music Coach
  • Sports Coach
  • Art Instructor

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS).

Also Read : Hema Malini performs ballet and mid-air stunts, lefts daughter Esha Deol awestruck

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 5th and 6th April 2023 from 8 AM in Kendriya Vidyalaya Rangapahar Cantt.

How to apply : Eligible candidates can submit their application by hand at the premises of Kendriya Vidyalaya Rangapahar Cantt. or email at ppl.rangapaharcant@kvs.gov.in before 28/03/2023.

Eligible candidates may appear for the interview along with original certificates & testimonials with a set of self-attested copies of the same & two copies of latest passport size photographs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : MasterChef India Season 7 contestant Santa Sarmah’s healthy oil free chicken recipe of Assam

Avatar photo

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in