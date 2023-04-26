NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated and addressed One Earth One Health – Advantage Healthcare India – 2023 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi via video conferencing.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister extended a warm welcome to the Health Ministers from across the world, and delegates from West Asia, SAARC, ASEAN and the African regions.

Addressing a programme on 'One Earth, One Health – Advantage Healthcare India 2023.' https://t.co/4puuFUcm0d — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2023

Quoting an Indian scripture that translates to ‘May everyone be happy, may everyone be free of diseases, may good things happen to everyone, and may no one suffer from sadness’, the Prime Minister highlighted the nation’s inclusive vision and mentioned that India’s vision for health was universal even when there were no global pandemics thousands of years ago.

He underlined that ‘One Earth One Health’ follows the same set of beliefs and is an example of the same thought in action.

“Our vision is not restricted to just humans. It extends to our whole ecosystem. From plants to animals, from soil to rivers, when everything around us is healthy, we can be healthy”, Modi said.

Referring to the popular notion that lack of illness is the same as good health, the Prime Minister emphasized that India’s view of health does not stop just at lack of illness and the goal focuses on wellness and welfare for everyone.

“Our goal is physical, mental and social well-being”, he added.

Throwing light on India’s journey of the G20 presidency with the theme ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, the Prime Minister realized the importance of resilient global healthcare systems in fulfilling this vision.

He said that medical value travel and health workforce mobility are important factors for a healthy planet and ‘One Earth, One Health – Advantage Healthcare India 2023’ is a significant effort in this direction.

Modi underlined that today’s occasion resonates with India’s G20 presidency theme which is witnessing participation from numerous countries.

Highlighting the Indian philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ which means the world is one family, the Prime Minister expressed delight at the presence of stakeholders from public and private sectors as well as professional and academic domains.

Underlining India’s strength when it comes to holistic healthcare, Modi acknowledged India’s talent, technology, track record and tradition.

He further elaborated that the world has witnessed the impact of Indian doctors, nurses and caregivers and they are widely respected for their competence and commitment and talent.

He stated that many healthcare systems across the world have benefited from the talent of Indian professionals.

“India has tremendous diversity in culture, climate and social dynamics”, the Prime Minister remarked as he noted the training and diverse experiences of healthcare professionals in India.

He further added that Indian healthcare talent has won the world’s trust due to their exceptional skills that can meet the needs of different situations.

Modi threw light on the Ayushman Bharat Scheme and said that it is the world’s largest government funded health insurance coverage scheme.

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister stressed that the global response to healthcare challenges cannot be isolated and it is now time for an integrated, inclusive and institutional response.

This summit will witness 125 exhibitors and around 500 hosted foreign delegates from 70 countries.

