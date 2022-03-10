Aizawl: Mizoram’s single-day COVID-19 recoveries outnumber fresh cases as 779 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 2,15,252, a health department official said.

The overall recovery rate now stands at 98.21 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent, he said.

As many as 665 people have died due to COVID-19 so far and no fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Also Read: Assam bypoll 2022 results Live: BJP candidate Bhuban Gam wins Majuli seat

The state reported 483 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday-356 less than the previous day- taking the state’s tally to 2,19,156.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 16.18 per cent from 18.72 per cent the previous day, he said.

The northeastern state has so far tested 18.57 lakh samples for COVID-19 and of this 2,986 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Also Read: Guwahati hospital organizes free pap smear tests for women

The state now has 3,239 COVID-19 active cases.

According to state immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, more than 8 lakh people have been inoculated till Wednesday out of which over 6.55 lakh have been fully vaccinated.