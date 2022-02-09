Aizawl: Mizoram reported 1,806 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday- 418 less than the previous day- taking the state’s tally to 1,89,915, a health department official said.

The state reported 2,224 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, he said.

According to the official, 3 people from Aizawl and Saitual districts have succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 626.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 23.70 per cent from 27.37 per cent the previous day, he said.

At least 367 children were among the newly infected people, he said.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 877, followed by Lunglei district (226) and Champhai district (160), he said.

The northeastern state now has 13,385 COVID-19 active cases, while 2,409 people have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 1,75,904.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 92.62 per cent and the death rate is 0.32 per cent.

The northeastern state has so far tested more than 17.30 lakh samples for COVID-19 and out of this 7,620 samples were tested on Tuesday.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 7.98 lakh people have been inoculated till Tuesday and 6.21 lakh of them have received the full dose.