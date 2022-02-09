Guwahati: A minor girl was allegedly dragged and then molested inside a closed veterinary clinic in Behali on Wednesday.

As per reports, the minor was molested by a person named Arjun Sahani.

Sahani had allegedly dragged the minor inside a closed room of an old veterinary clinic in the Kathonibari area.

As per the girl’s family, she had gone to the shop but on her way, she was dragged to the clinic where she was allegedly molested.

The family members after noticing that she was not back even after hours, went out to look for her.

They found her in the clinic but the accused managed to escape.

An FIR was lodged by the girl’s family in connection with the incident.