Guwahati: Suspected brown sugar worth Rs 14 lakh were seized by the Karbi Anglong Police on Wednesday.

A police source said that the said drugs were received from two persons based on specific inputs about the possible movement of drug smugglers.

The source informed that based on the input, a check post was set up in the Panbari area of Diphu.

After one and half hours, the police came across an auto-rickshaw which apart from the driver had two other occupants one of whom was a woman.

On searching them, the police found 15 soapboxes filled with suspected brown sugar.

The police said immediately the occupants were arrested for further investigation.

The police said that although the drugs were seized from the woman’s handbag, preliminary investigation revealed that both occupants were related.

The woman along with the other person, Abdus Salam were questioned on spot.

They revealed that they were given the drugs by someone in Dimapur and were heading to Howraghat.

The police further informed that drugs weighing 194 grams were worth Rs 14 lakh in the region.