Aizawl: Mizoram single-day COVID-19 cases drop below recoveries as 99 people have tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, 58 less than the previous day, taking the state’s tally to 2,24,360, a health department official said on Thursday.

At least 152 people have recovered from the infection during the same period, he said.

93 fresh cases were confirmed through Rapid Antigen Tests, 4 at TrueNat facilities and one each at RT-PCR and Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA) facilities, he said.

The death toll remains at 684 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The state did not report any COVID-19 death since Wednesday.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 7.76 per cent from 12.40 per cent the previous day, he said.

The state now has 1,048 COVID-19 active cases, while 2,22,628 people have recovered from the infection so far.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state stood at 99.22 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent.

The state has so far tested more than 18.97 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 1,275 on Wednesday.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.26 lakh people have been inoculated till Wednesday and 6.68 lakh of them have received the full dose.