Guwahati: As the voting for the Rajya Sabha elections continues, the Opposition has demanded the cancellation of votes of three MLAs of the ruling party accusing them of violating the election rules.

The opposition has named Hitendra Nath Goswami (from BJP), Ganesh Kumar Limbu (from BJP) and Durga Das Boro of BPF in three separate complaints filed to the returning officer.

They are accused of showing the ballot paper publicly violating the provisions of Rules 39AA, 42 and 84 of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961.

Following the allegations, it has been said that the votes of the candidates may be cancelled.

It may be mentioned that the election for the Rajya Sabha Biennial Election for the Council of States from Assam state is being held today.