Guwahati: Baba Ramdev who is known for yoga and meditation, lost his cool after a journalist questioned him on the rising petrol prices.

Ramdev was seen in a video lashing out at a reporter after he had questioned him about a comment which was made by Ramdev a few years ago about petrol price coming down to Rs 40.

Ramdev in 2014 said that if the government changed then the petrol prices will drop to Rs 40 in India.

However, after the government changed from Congress to the BJP, the price kept on rising and as of March 31, 2022, the prices of petrol have crossed the Rs 100 mark across the country.

Also Read: Assam: AIUDF issues Three Line whip to its legislators for Rajya Sabha election

The question was raised by a reporter to Ramdev about what he has to say now that the prices did not drop. But, instead of answering the question, Ramdev was seen threatening the reporter.

Ramdev in a rude tone told the reporter, “I am not here to answer your questions. If you ask me the question again, it won’t be good.”

Yoga Guru Ramdev was seen on camera losing his cool and threatening a journalist, who asked him about his comments in the past on reducing petrol price. @ndtv pic.twitter.com/kHYUs49umx — Mohammad Ghazali (@ghazalimohammad) March 30, 2022

Ramdev went on to say, “I will not answer your question… Do whatever you want.”

Ramdev in a 2014 television interview said, “I have a study with me that says the basic price of petrol is only Rs 35, on which 50% tax is levied.”

Also Read: VPP says too early to celebrate Assam-Meghalaya boundary agreement

“Agar 50% ke jagah 1% tax ho jayga to it’s only practical. Itna arthshastra to humne bhi pad rakkha hai. [If taxes are reduced from 50% to 1%, (fuel price is bound to come down). I have studied this much economics”, he made a statement.