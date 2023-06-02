AIZAWL: The General Administration Department of the Government of Mizoram, in collaboration with the Association for Voluntary Blood Donation (AVBD) and the Central YMA, is conducting a month-long mega blood donation drive in June 2023 to commemorate Remna Ni.

The inaugural function was held on Thursday at Dawrpui Multipurpose Hall, with the presence of Mizoram Chief Minister, Zoramthanga, as the chief guest.

In his inaugural address, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of the mega blood donation camp, as an opportunity to be a blessing to those in need.

He emphasized the significance of Remna Ni, which marks the day when the Mizoram Peace Accord was signed.

Also read: Meghalaya launches behavioural change campaign for voluntary blood donation

Mizoram Chief Minister mentioned that during the period of insurgency, many young people made great sacrifices, giving up their lives for the cause.

He acknowledged that the entire state of Mizoram endured immense suffering during that challenging time.

The Chief Minister stated that the region, which was once the most tumultuous in the entire Northeast, has now become the most peaceful state.

He expressed that the challenges Mizoram faced in the past have prepared its people to empathize with others who are going through difficulties, making them ever ready to extend help to those in need.

Also read: Guwahati Sikh community form blood donor group to create awareness about voluntary blood donation

He emphasized that it is fitting to celebrate Remna Ni and honour those who sacrificed their lives by donating blood to save the lives of others.

The Chief Minister made a heartfelt appeal to the public to come forward and donate blood, highlighting the importance of this act of generosity and compassion.

GAD Commissioner and Secretary, K Lalthawmmawia, also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of Remna Ni and reflecting on the challenges faced by the people during the insurgency period.

He highlighted the transformative journey towards development that began with the signing of the peace accord.

He urged the people to cherish, preserve and nurture peace, emphasizing its value and the need to safeguard it.

The secretary announced that the departments under the Government of Mizoram, in collaboration with affiliated associations and societies will celebrate Remna Ni by conducting a series of activities and events, during the month of June.

The Mega Blood Donation Month is one of the significant events included in the celebration, he added.

The President of CYMA, R Lalngheta, appealed to the members of the YMA to actively take part in the blood donation drive and contribute to saving the lives of patients in need.

Recognizing the importance of blood donation as a noble act, he emphasized that it is crucial for donors to be in good health and free from any substance addiction.

R Lalngheta specifically addressed the issue of drug and alcohol addiction, urging young people and YMA members to stay away from such harmful substances and prioritize their well-being.

He emphasized the significance of taking care of one’s health and being able to contribute to society in meaningful ways, including through blood donation.

AVBD president C Lalnunnema presided over the inaugural event, and high school students aged 18 and above initiated the blood donation camp by donating blood.

The month-long celebration of Remna Ni will include various activities such as district-level essay writing competition for higher secondary students, painting and photo exhibition by the Department of Information and Public Relations, tree sapling planting by the Forests Department, cleanliness drives at all district headquarters by Directorate of Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation, digital flyer and short video competitions, and blood donation drives in all districts.