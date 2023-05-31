NONGPOH: The Government of Meghalaya, in collaboration with Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies, announced the launch of a comprehensive behavioural change campaign aimed at increasing voluntary blood donation in Ri-Bhoi district, an Aspirational District in the State.

The campaign was inaugurated by the Health Minister, who unveiled a dedicated number through which citizens of the district can give a ‘missed call’ to register themselves as a voluntary blood donor.

The dedicated number is +91 99539 7533.

The campaign’s primary objective is to foster a cultural shift in Ri-Bhoi district, encouraging individuals to embrace voluntary blood donation as a noble act that can save lives.

By leveraging technology and employing targeted awareness strategies on the need for and importance of regular blood donation, the Government of Meghalaya and Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies aim to dispel misconceptions, mobilize participation, and empower the local community to save lives through blood donation.

A highlight of the campaign launch was the release of a multi-lingual comic book.

Through a relatable story format, this innovative publication aspires to debunk myths surrounding voluntary blood donation and urge the people of Ri-Bhoi to donate blood for the greater good.

The comic book aims to engage and educate individuals of all ages, making the message accessible to diverse audiences.

During the release of the comic book and awareness videos, the Health Minister of Meghalaya, Dr Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh, said, “Behavioral change campaigns have proven to be incredibly effective in driving positive societal transformations.

“I firmly believe that implementing such a campaign may significantly alter the mindset and behavior of the residents of Ri-Bhoi, encouraging them to engage in regular, voluntary blood donation.

“This, in turn, may lead to establishing a self-sustaining blood bank ecosystem for the Aspirational District of Ri-Bhoi. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the Government of Meghalaya, and Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies for their commendable initiative in spearheading this campaign.”