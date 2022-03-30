Aizawl: Mizoram reported 157 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday- 91 less than the previous day- taking the state’s tally to 2,24,261, a health department official said.

The northeastern state reported 248 COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths on Tuesday.

The death toll remains at 684 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The fresh cases detected from 1,267 sample tests put the single-day positive rate at 12.40 per cent against 11.93 per cent the previous day, he said.

The state now has 949 COVID-19 active cases, while 2,22,628 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 152 people on Wednesday, he said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state stood at 99.27 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent.

The state has so far tested more than 18.96 lakh samples for COVID-19.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.24 lakh people have been inoculated till Tuesday and 6.67 lakh of them have received the full dose.