Aizawl: At least 112 fresh COVID-19 cases and 1 death were reported in Mizoram on Saturday, taking the state’s total COVID-19 count to 2,24,634 and fatalities to 686, a health department official said.

110 fresh cases were detected through Rapid Antigen Tests and one each at TrueNat and Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA) facilities, he said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 12.5 per cent from 19.13 per cent the previous day, he said.

The state now has 878 COVID-19 active cases, while 2,23,070 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 178 on Saturday, he said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state stood at 99.30 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent.

The state has so far tested more than 18.99 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 896 on Thursday.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.29 lakh people have been inoculated till Friday and 6.70 lakh of them have received the full dose.